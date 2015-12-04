Mitch Davis

Box Bounce

Box Bounce ux ui animation character box cadreon shape layers after effects
Here's a piece of animation I did for Cadreon's latest video.

Check out the full video here: https://vimeo.com/147268153

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
