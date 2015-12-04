2005 MLS Cup

This Sunday marks the 20th MLS Cup Final. I can't believe it's been over ten years since RARE brought me on to help with the logo for the 10th MLS Cup logo (version seen here was not final, it got tweaked a bit further by MLS Creative). This was my first big professional sports logo I was able to work on, right out of college, so let's just say this has a little extra significance to me. Ah, nostalgia...