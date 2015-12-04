Nikita

Knitting style R-letter

Nikita
Nikita
  • Save
Knitting style R-letter coziness granny christmas pattern illustration logo letter r texture knitting
Download color palette

Cozy r-letter style. Do you like the colors? Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Nikita
Nikita

More by Nikita

View profile
    • Like