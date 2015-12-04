Sergiy Voronov

android M settings screen in framer

android M settings screen in framer
other sample i made for framerlondon.com session with framerjs.com

live sample can be found here http://share.framerjs.com/rpkqzw6rq7gp/

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
