Daily Design 026 - Illustration of MEEEEE :D

Daily Design 026 - Illustration of MEEEEE :D
Day 026 of my Daily Design series. So for today's episode, and probably the next little while, I'm going to be practicing something I very much want to get better at: illustrations.

One particular style I want to practice is people. So in today's episode I created an illustration of me.

You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/RoJSb3eseLk

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
