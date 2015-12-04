Daily Design 026 - Illustration of MEEEEE :D

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Day 026 of my Daily Design series. So for today's episode, and probably the next little while, I'm going to be practicing something I very much want to get better at: illustrations.
One particular style I want to practice is people. So in today's episode I created an illustration of me.
You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/RoJSb3eseLk
