Oleksandr Tovarkov

H Man

Oleksandr Tovarkov
Oleksandr Tovarkov
  • Save
H Man happy fun joker man face character h letter h h
Download color palette

Sometimes I pick up a random character and try to come up with as many different variations as possible. Some characters become quite a character (pun intended ;)

www.tovarkovdesign.com/human

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Oleksandr Tovarkov
Oleksandr Tovarkov

More by Oleksandr Tovarkov

View profile
    • Like