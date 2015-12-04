Internal_lab

Paris MMXV

Internal_lab
Internal_lab
  • Save
Paris MMXV paris mag gif animation ae motion
Download color palette

Hello everybody. Animation for our project Paris MMXV
Full project https://readymag.com/internal/Paris/
Project made engine Readymag https://readymag.com/inv/u31003666
Art & animation https://dribbble.com/mr-bizzar

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Internal_lab
Internal_lab

More by Internal_lab

View profile
    • Like