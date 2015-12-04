Kyle Chaplin

Concierge App Icon Animation

Playing around with some animations for a app icon/ splash screen for Concierge. Pretty simple for now but I was trying to make 5 or so and this was my favorite of the bunch I made.

Rebound of
App Icon
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
