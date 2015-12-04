Sahara Small

Today We Celebrate...

Today We Celebrate... birthday card
A recent birthday card I designed for a fellow coworker. Lately I've been trying to work on my overall drawing skills. This was the end result, and I must say, I was pretty proud of myself.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
