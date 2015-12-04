Dylan Smith

Big Cig

Dylan Smith
Dylan Smith
  • Save
Big Cig vector thick lines smoke red pills music lyrics line illustration icons clean cigarette
Download color palette

This is a two-colour illustration of lyrics from The Hold Steady's "Big Cig". Songwriter Craig Finn's words always paint a vivid picture and it was fun to visualise some key references from the song.

Dylan Smith
Dylan Smith

More by Dylan Smith

View profile
    • Like