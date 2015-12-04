Megan Heck

Daily UI 008 - Error 404

Daily UI 008 - Error 404 daily ui 008 error 404 ui 404 dailyui008 dailyui daily ui
Had some fun with this 404 page. Would you trust sasquatch?

#DailyUI008 #DailyUI

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Front-End Design focusing on Inclusion and Accessibility

