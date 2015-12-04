Cordius website

Homepage view of rebranded recruitment consultancy website. By studying Cordius’ Analytics we found that their job search feature was getting very little use. The search form was over-complicated and didn’t stand out on the page. As this is obviously a major feature for a recruitment site, we designed the homepage around the goal of increasing the amount of job searches. We also conducted research which led to a refresh of the brand, subtly updating the colour scheme and typeface to keep the brand fresh.