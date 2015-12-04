Helen Clark

Cordius website

Helen Clark
Helen Clark
  • Save
Cordius website brand design ui interface design colourful simple mobile responsive web design
Download color palette

Homepage view of rebranded recruitment consultancy website. By studying Cordius’ Analytics we found that their job search feature was getting very little use. The search form was over-complicated and didn’t stand out on the page. As this is obviously a major feature for a recruitment site, we designed the homepage around the goal of increasing the amount of job searches. We also conducted research which led to a refresh of the brand, subtly updating the colour scheme and typeface to keep the brand fresh.

Helen Clark
Helen Clark
Like