Juana Merlo

NPR Shop Holiday Campaign ads concepts

Juana Merlo
Juana Merlo
  • Save
NPR Shop Holiday Campaign ads concepts non-profit bears photo illustration public radio npr sketch
Download color palette

Sketching the 'snuggling with public radio' idea

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Juana Merlo
Juana Merlo

More by Juana Merlo

View profile
    • Like