Justin Harrell

Alien

Justin Harrell
Justin Harrell
  • Save
Alien ufo simple alien design icon logo
Download color palette

In my free time I'm working on a fun little side project with a coworker. This one was scrapped but thought he was pretty fun.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Justin Harrell
Justin Harrell

More by Justin Harrell

View profile
    • Like