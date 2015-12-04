James Reed

Enlightnement

Enlightnement t-shirt design illustration seventyseven clothing
T-Shirt design commisioned by Seventyseven Clothing back in 2012 for their spring/summer drop. Created solely in Illustrator as a signal print design.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
