Cut Up Carp

Cut Up Carp pen and ink illustration
One more from the archive. This piece was another created using hand rendered pen and ink sketches, converted in illustrator and coloured in photoshop. Available as a signed limited edition print via my website shop.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
