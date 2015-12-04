James Reed

Time Stands Still

Time Stands Still illustrator pen and ink illustration
Another one from the archive. This personal illustration was created using hand rendered pen and ink sketches converted in illustrator and coloured using photoshop. This piece is also available via my website as a signed limited edition print.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
