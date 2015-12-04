Sergiy Voronov

Contact list in framer

framer animation scrolling contact list contact androids material
bout a week ago was speaking on framerlondon.com session, showcasing couple of small samples

here u can see it live with framer
http://share.framerjs.com/6r81oilqfdan/

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
