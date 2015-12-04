James Reed

Diver Vs Octopus

James Reed
James Reed
  • Save
Diver Vs Octopus pen and ink illustration
Download color palette

One from the archives, this was one of my first illustrations I produced as a limited edition print. The piece was hand rendered covered in illustrator and the coloured textures then added with photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
James Reed
James Reed

More by James Reed

View profile
    • Like