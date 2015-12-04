Roberlan Borges Paresqui

Maison du Vetor

Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Hire Me
  • Save
Maison du Vetor typography lettering studio
Download color palette

This is my studio the "Maison du Vetor", where i create most of my work. A little space crammed with a lot of old computers and toys. I decided to turn it not only on my studio, but also in part of my work, a character. Created this lettering as a kind of logotype / sign for it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Lettering, design, art and everything in between!
Hire Me

More by Roberlan Borges Paresqui

View profile
    • Like