Alex Lockey
Fueled

At the movies

Alex Lockey
Fueled
Alex Lockey for Fueled
Hire Us
  • Save
At the movies mono illustration movie film character
Download color palette

A few characters we recently designed as part of an exciting mobile project. We had fun creating these little fellas!

Fueled.com | Fueled on Facebook | Fueled on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Fueled
Fueled
Hire Us

More by Fueled

View profile
    • Like