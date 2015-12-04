Simon Tibbs

Run Forest! Run!

Simon Tibbs
Simon Tibbs
  • Save
Run Forest! Run! nulls wip run gif animation
Download color palette

Here's a little work in progress for my current job. It never fails to baffle me as to how much work goes into a dozen or so frames.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Simon Tibbs
Simon Tibbs

More by Simon Tibbs

View profile
    • Like