App Icon

App Icon logo icon colors application design ui ios icon app icon
Bhagavad Gita App Icon....

Hope you like it !.......

Application Available in iOS and Android..You can download it from Here....
For Android :--- http://bit.ly/1hpZeIV
For iOS :--- http://bit.ly/gitaapp

You can view the full project here:---https://www.behance.net/gallery/28168711/IOS-Android-App-design

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
