Revoltan

Mie Ayam

Revoltan
Revoltan
  • Save
Mie Ayam chicken noodle asian food mie ramen
Download color palette

'Mie Ayam' is an Indonesian common dish of yellow wheat noodle (mie in Indonesian) topped with diced chicken meat (ayam), seasoned with soy sauce, and usually served with a chicken broth soup.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Revoltan
Revoltan

More by Revoltan

View profile
    • Like