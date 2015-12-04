Surjith S M ✪

Duotone Music & Band Website — Albums

Duotone Music & Band Website — Albums live colors trendy spotify flat template website band music duotone
Another Sneak Peek of Duotone Music & Band Website I'm working on. This is the album section and the first one is hovered effect.

Let me know your thoughts :)

Rebound of
Music & Band Website Sneak Peek
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
