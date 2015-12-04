Fatih Mehmet Denizhan

Poll/question with a countdown widget

Poll/question with a countdown widget mobile question poll endemol cevap sende
Cevap Sende (“You Have The Answer”) the game show that was broadcasted live on Turkish national television network ATV required a beautifully designed and user friendly app so that viewers could answer the question that were asked on live television via their smartphones. The main challenge I faced was creating a design that would appeal to a wide range of socio-economical statuses and age groups. I have adopted a flat and easily understandable design.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
