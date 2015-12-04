Justin Ellis

Back to the Future Griff's Car

"Oh, and Marty, be careful around that Griff character. He's got a few short circuits in his bionic implants." It's Griff's BMW 633 Hot Rod from Back to the Future Part II. Let me know what you think.

Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer

