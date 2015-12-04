Rahul Raj

Artificial intelligence concept

Artificial intelligence concept graphics illustration ai
A concept around artificial intelligence. It is about the sensors
getting life and aquiring human
characteristics. This is depicted by
a sensor symbol having a human
face kind of appearance.

