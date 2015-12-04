Genki Takata

Birdy by Riese & Müller

Birdy by Riese & Müller blue countryside skyline landscape germany bicycle bike birdy riesemüller
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31796733/Birdy-by-Riese-Mueller

This is my original work tribute to RIESE & MÜLLER (my most favorite bicycle maker in the world from Germany). I drew two CEOs and two "Birdy"s, and scenely of Germany. I presented this illustration for them in return for their amazing products which made my life exciting.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
