Birdy by Riese & Müller

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Large images are here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31796733/Birdy-by-Riese-Mueller
This is my original work tribute to RIESE & MÜLLER (my most favorite bicycle maker in the world from Germany). I drew two CEOs and two "Birdy"s, and scenely of Germany. I presented this illustration for them in return for their amazing products which made my life exciting.