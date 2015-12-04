Haotian Zheng

Banner for a project on Github

Banner for a project on Github ios9 ios navigation multi-tasking logo banner
tl;dr :
This is a banner made to be put on a project's README file.
These rounded rectangles represent the multi-tasking interface on iOS 9.

Long version & additional information :
One of my friends, Sergio Chan, wrote some codes and made iOS apps have the same multi-tasking-style interface inside app's navigation. It's basically a code implementation of @Ramotion 's great idea (https://dribbble.com/shots/2363812-In-App-Navigation-Improvement).

Sergio Chan's code implementation is open sourced on https://github.com/SergioChan/SCNavigationControlCenter

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
