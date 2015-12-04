Banner for a project on Github

tl;dr :

This is a banner made to be put on a project's README file.

These rounded rectangles represent the multi-tasking interface on iOS 9.

Long version & additional information :

One of my friends, Sergio Chan, wrote some codes and made iOS apps have the same multi-tasking-style interface inside app's navigation. It's basically a code implementation of @Ramotion 's great idea (https://dribbble.com/shots/2363812-In-App-Navigation-Improvement).

Sergio Chan's code implementation is open sourced on https://github.com/SergioChan/SCNavigationControlCenter