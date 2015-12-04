Anton Chandra

Sunset

Sunset onboarding illustration christ the redeemer stone henge liberty statue england usa brazil rio ui sun sunset
various place with sunset view
just pure fun and exploring color scheme for this one :)

C for cheers !
B for brofist !
L for love !

Rebound of
World Places
By Anton Chandra
Interaction Designer & Weekend Freelancer

