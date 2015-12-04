Whitescape

Mind Logo

Whitescape
Whitescape
  • Save
Mind Logo logo css animation
Download color palette

It was 2012, January. Smartphones became more and more popular, and we were asked to make mind.com logo in CSS instead of flash — http://mindcube.stage.whitescape.com/ (hint: click on the cube).

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Whitescape
Whitescape

More by Whitescape

View profile
    • Like