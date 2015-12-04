Kody Dahl

A plethora of velocipedes

A plethora of velocipedes tints flat simple geometric illustrator wheels velocipede colorful unicycle bicycle illustration
I illustrated bicycles and a couple of their odder family members for an event poster last year - thinking about digging them out and using them for something. Worried that dark seat is a little too stark of a contrast.

