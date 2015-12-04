Wenzhu WEI

Mockingjay II

Wenzhu WEI
Wenzhu WEI
  • Save
Mockingjay II mockingjay hunger game graphic design side project illustration club card game design card
Download color palette

MockingJay II from Hunger Games, chapter 4

Press "L" to show some love
Follow me on Instagram : @wenzhuwei
And check the whole project on Behance https://www.behance.net/wenzhu_outerspace

Wenzhu WEI
Wenzhu WEI

More by Wenzhu WEI

View profile
    • Like