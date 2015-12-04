Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi

Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi
Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi
Crest Logo
Here`s a logo I did this year for a client of mine.
It is a modern interpretation of an old family crest.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi
Alice P. Brüchmann-Franchi

