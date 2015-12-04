Linus Lang

Content Snack // Beauty Shop

Linus Lang
Linus Lang
  • Save
Content Snack // Beauty Shop portfolio shop responsive break beauty product tiles stream module snack content
Download color palette

Snippet of the content snack module on the product overview page from our latest web project. Check out the website: www.aldo-vandini.de

Behance case will follow soon.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Linus Lang
Linus Lang

More by Linus Lang

View profile
    • Like