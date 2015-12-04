Scredeck

Here's a logo I've recently created for a client. Unfortunately this version was rejected, but I quite like it so I decided to share with you.
Thanks for the inspiration to @George Bokhua
As he said: "mixing up styles might look bit odd, but can work sometimes." I hope this does work. :)

Rebound of
sail boat for the film production brand
By George Bokhua
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
