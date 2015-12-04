Jardson Almeida ⚡️

Are You Ready?

Are You Ready? principle flinto transition ux interaction sketch ui flat app interface
Having fun playing around with this quick low fidelity prototype. Using some spring curves to illustrate the bounce effect.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Digital Product Designer & Brand Strategist.

