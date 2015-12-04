Jardson Almeida ⚡️

Zara Lookbook • Interactive Animations

In this quick animation, I tried to represent when the user scrolls content or taps on an image to view its details. The image should grow in size starting from the point of origin.

I hope you guys like this concept.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Digital Product Designer & Brand Strategist.

