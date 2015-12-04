Sandra Boucher

Weekly render 28

Weekly render 28 metalic blue gold cristal gem arnold 3d maya
I totally forgot to post here the weekly render 28. Still playing with procedural shading, displacement and layering them in a cool way.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
