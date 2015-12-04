Florin Diaconu

Day 031 - File Upload

Day 031 - File Upload
Hello friends,

This is yesterday post, I know I've been 'lazy' but in fact very busy. For this one, I wanted to use the colours of the year 2016 released by Pantone. You like?

If you do, have a lovely Friday then (:

Cheers!
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
product designer @Fueled. art direction & motion design. 💪
