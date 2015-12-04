Jurgen Bakker

Baker logo bicycles bike design logo vector
I decided to build my own single speed bike. Bought a 30-year old racing bike, stripped the whole thing and cleaned every part. It isn't done yet, bet ahead of time, I wanted a custom logo design for when the bike is finished. Because my last name is Baker, I wanted to combine my name with the design of the bike itself.

It felt like the 'B' needed to be a predominant part of the design. I ended up with the steering wheel and part of the frame. Now it's about time to finish the bike as well...

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
