Baker logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided to build my own single speed bike. Bought a 30-year old racing bike, stripped the whole thing and cleaned every part. It isn't done yet, bet ahead of time, I wanted a custom logo design for when the bike is finished. Because my last name is Baker, I wanted to combine my name with the design of the bike itself.
It felt like the 'B' needed to be a predominant part of the design. I ended up with the steering wheel and part of the frame. Now it's about time to finish the bike as well...