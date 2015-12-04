Justin van Oel

VW T2

Having fun working on a new website for a company which sells, repairs and can tell you everything about campers like this Volkswagen T2. They also sell new campers but I think this is my most favorite.

All the campers drawings are made by the client himself. I think he did a pretty awesome job.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
