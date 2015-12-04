Knaldnu logo

Thomas Urup

I did this logo for a guy who wanted to create a website, where you easily could find people to have intercourse with. 'Knald' is a danish word for 'lay'.
I made the K into two people doing it, and within the negative space in 'nu' there are the illusion of condoms.
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
