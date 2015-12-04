Penina Finger

More snowflakes…

Penina Finger
Penina Finger
  • Save
More snowflakes… download snowflakes holiday snow vector illustration
Download color palette

Added a few more flakes to the collection.

27d57a7232fb0dd9c808efc5a8fd4d1f
Rebound of
Vector Snowflake Illustrations
By Penina Finger
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Penina Finger
Penina Finger

More by Penina Finger

View profile
    • Like