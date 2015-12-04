Leitha

DailyUI #009 - Music Player

DailyUI #009 - Music Player responsive color music player mockup tablet ipad
I've called my DailyUI music player "Squishy." And it's specifically intended for tablet display, so you see it here in situ with lunch.

I wanted to focus on the album art (because it looks so good with an arrangement of lunch foods) so the idea here is that the player itself chooses a couple of dominant colors from the album to tint the player tools/background. (The White Album would have to default to charcoal, I guess.)

This assignment was particularly difficult for me.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
