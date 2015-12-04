DailyUI #009 - Music Player

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I've called my DailyUI music player "Squishy." And it's specifically intended for tablet display, so you see it here in situ with lunch.
I wanted to focus on the album art (because it looks so good with an arrangement of lunch foods) so the idea here is that the player itself chooses a couple of dominant colors from the album to tint the player tools/background. (The White Album would have to default to charcoal, I guess.)
This assignment was particularly difficult for me.