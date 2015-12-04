Daily UI - Day 39 - Testimonials

Hey there, this is Daily UI #039 and challenge today is:

Testimonials

I read this article yesterday "Fearing Fear Itself" (http://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/16/opinion/fearing-fear-itself.html?_r=3) so I twisted the normal context of a testimonial, which is to write a recommendation and rate performance of a product etc, to match a "Quote / Testimonial" Layout. This is more of a "Quote" but the layout could very easily be used as Testimonial.

Read the article if you have some time!

Have a loving and amazing weekend! :)