Build List Redesign - Shipped

We know users rely heavily on our build list and build page, and our efforts and improvements have given these pages higher priority during our design process.

The new build list shows users repo/branch names, GitHub avatars, pull requests, SHA, started at time, build duration and logs. Users can now click on PR or SHA to see the changes directly on GitHub.

Added functionality to the build list page is the ability to cancel a build at any time for any queued or running item (even if it’s not displaying the full queue).

Check out the blog post to learn more :)