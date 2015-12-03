Good for Sale
Diane Faye

Christmas Vacation Quote

Diane Faye
Diane Faye
Hire Me
  • Save
Christmas Vacation Quote quote typography type card greeting card stationery design lettering

Christmas Vacation Quote Card

Price
$4.50
Buy now
Available on fayeandco.com
Good for sale
Christmas Vacation Quote Card
$4.50
Buy now
Download color palette

Christmas Vacation Quote Card

Price
$4.50
Buy now
Available on fayeandco.com
Good for sale
Christmas Vacation Quote Card
$4.50
Buy now

Hallelujah! Holy Sh*t! Where's the Tylenol? - Clark W. Griswold

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2015
Diane Faye
Diane Faye
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Diane Faye

View profile
    • Like