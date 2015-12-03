Build Page Redesign — Shipped

At CircleCI, iteration is one of our company’s core tenets. Most recently, we turned our attention inward and are proud to unveil our new UI, now available in public beta. Starting today all our users have the ability to opt-in to the new design with the click of a button.

As we grow, we are faced with the challenge to increase functionality while keeping our design simple and undisruptive. We have been working with our users, who are part of The Inner Circle (our private beta user group) adding features and making changes based directly on their feedback.

This is the first rollout of our new UI. The goal of this redesign is to provide a better, informative, and consistent experience, as well as offering something that is more visually pleasing. We'll continue to work on our design going forward to improve the overall CircleCI experience. We hope you enjoy the new flow and look forward to hearing your thoughts and making new changes based on your feedback.

Check out the blog post to learn more (: